TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country singer Coffey Anderson will appear at the reopening of the freshly renovated Cavender’s store in Tyler at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
According to a press release, Anderson will give a brief performance that will be just one part of the company’s “Texas-sized homecoming” weekend activities that will be held from May 5 to 7.
The renovations include new flooring, lighting, wall finish, fixtures, and exterior facade. The store will have decorations and murals featuring portraits of the Cavender family.
This newly-renovated store will also carry the “American Made” line designed in collaboration with Anderson by Montana Silversmiths.
To learn more about the renovations visit Cavender’s online.