TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country singer Coffey Anderson will appear at the reopening of the freshly renovated Cavender’s store in Tyler at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

According to a press release, Anderson will give a brief performance that will be just one part of the company’s “Texas-sized homecoming” weekend activities that will be held from May 5 to 7.

Photo courtesy of Cavender’s.

The renovations include new flooring, lighting, wall finish, fixtures, and exterior facade. The store will have decorations and murals featuring portraits of the Cavender family.

This newly-renovated store will also carry the “American Made” line designed in collaboration with Anderson by Montana Silversmiths.

To learn more about the renovations visit Cavender’s online.