NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people are facing several felony charges after investigators found “extremely unsanitary and unsafe conditions” where they were housing children, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aaron William Adcock, 37, of Cushing, and Jessica Ann Rasor, 29, also of Cushing, were arrested Friday and charged with four state jail felonies for abandoning/endangering a child. Rasor was arrested at a residence in Rusk County, the sheriff’s office said.

NCSO said the department began investigating the two after receiving information about the alleged neglectful condition of the home and the children’s health and treatment.

Deputies went to the residence in the 300 block of CR 898 on Friday, May 12 and found conditions that they believe the health and wellbeing of the residents at risk. These conditions included “no running water or indoor plumbing, extremely unsanitary food storage and preparation areas that posed a direct health hazard, and excessive amounts of animal waste inside,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators then filed arrest warrants against the couple Friday morning and they were in custody by Friday afternoon.

Nacogdoches County officials said the children have been rehomed together and are in a safe environment.

Adcock is being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail on a bond of $10,000 for each felony charge totaling $40,000.

Rasor is being held in the Rusk County Jail awaiting transport to the Nacogdoches County Jail and is also being held on a collective $40,000 bond.

Each of the charges carries a potential punishment of between 180 days and two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, NCSO said.

Officials said additional charges are possible.