UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Sixth Court of Appeals of Texarkana affirmed the conviction of an Upshur County man on Wednesday for eight counts of indecency with a child.

Matthew McCoy, 49, was sentenced to 125 years in prison in 2022 after a jury found him guilty. During the trial, the child, who was 10-years-old at the time of the incident, told the jury they had been “physically abused and threatened to be killed if they told,” according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.

The state was represented by Byrd and the trial was presided over by Judge Dean Fowler.