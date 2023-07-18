CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year prison sentence for continuous sexual assault of a child was affirmed in a recent decision by the Texas 12th Court of Appeals, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

Rojelio Barboza, was convicted in July 2022, and was sentenced to a punishment of 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, officials said the jury heard testimony from three child victims.

Barboza appealed the decision, but his sentence was upheld.