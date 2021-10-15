COVID-19 cases go down in East Texas by more than half in a week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly in East Texas. There are 8,072 less cases now than the previous week.
Currently, 9,959 East Texas residents are ill with the Coronavirus, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.
Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 371
Angelina County – 539
Bowie County – 368
Camp County – 41
Cass County – 182
Cherokee County – 61
Franklin County – 63
Gregg County – 1,153
Harrison County – 263
Henderson County – 574
Hopkins County – 178
Houston County – 90
Marion County – 45
Morris County – 62
Nacogdoches County – 248
Panola County – 97
Polk County – 246
Rains County – 146
Rusk County – 369
San Augustine County – 59
Sabine County – 19
Shelby County – 118
Smith County – 3,051
Titus County – 124
Upshur County – 172
Van Zandt County – 760
Wood County – 560
The total number of patients, due to COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is 5,606.
In TSA G, there are 554 available hospital beds, 14 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. On Thursday, the hospitalization rate was 12%.
In TSA H, there are 183 available hospital beds, 12 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric beds. The hospitalization rate was 12% on Thursday.