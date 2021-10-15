COVID-19 cases go down in East Texas by more than half in a week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly in East Texas. There are 8,072 less cases now than the previous week.

Currently, 9,959 East Texas residents are ill with the Coronavirus, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 371

Angelina County – 539

Bowie County – 368

Camp County – 41

Cass County – 182

Cherokee County – 61

Franklin County – 63

Gregg County – 1,153

Harrison County – 263

Henderson County – 574

Hopkins County – 178

Houston County – 90

Marion County – 45

Morris County – 62

Nacogdoches County – 248

Panola County – 97

Polk County – 246

Rains County – 146

Rusk County – 369

San Augustine County – 59

Sabine County – 19

Shelby County – 118

Smith County – 3,051

Titus County – 124

Upshur County – 172

Van Zandt County – 760

Wood County – 560

The total number of patients, due to COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is 5,606.

In TSA G, there are 554 available hospital beds, 14 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. On Thursday, the hospitalization rate was 12%.

In TSA H, there are 183 available hospital beds, 12 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric beds. The hospitalization rate was 12% on Thursday.