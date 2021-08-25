COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas hit all-time high

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 hospitalizations for parts of East Texas are at an all-time high, according to information from the Department of State Health Services.

According to DSHS data, hospitalizations for East Texas hit 702 on Tuesday. Previously, the record high was 684 on Jan. 6. The DSHS has been keeping an ongoing spreadsheet of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since April 11, 2020.

This region is known as Trauma Service Area G, or East Texas, and it encompasses the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region has an estimated population of 968,611.

The all-time high set Wednesday was an increase of 22 from Tuesday when the number of hospitalizations was 680.

This comes as the Delta variant continues to make its way through the U.S., making up at least 98% of cases throughout the nation.

Another East Texas region, TSA-H, encompasses Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, is only nine away from breaking their previous record high of 168 hospitalizations. That region has an estimated population of 272,151.

Overall, East Texas vaccination rates remain low, with 95% of East Texas zip codes having less than 40% of their populations vaccinated.

Even with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now getting full approval from the FDA, turnout at local vaccine clinics remains low.