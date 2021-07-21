COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in East Texas, experts suggest Delta variant could be responsible

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in East Texas.

Frontline workers are now also seeing patients infected with new strains of the virus because it has mutated.

Most recently, the Delta variant was found in East Texas, and it is more contagious than other versions.

But, people who get sick with the Delta strain still have the same COVID-19 symptoms.

According to health experts this new variant is causing a majority of the new cases.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of people infected with COVID in the area and included in that is a significant rise in the number of people hospitalized. We’ve probably tripled the numbers over the last few weeks or so,” said Tom Cummins, UT Health Chief Medical Officer.

In Tyler hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients increased from 45 on July 8 to 85 on July 15, added Net Health.

Also, the Texas Tribune found that the state’s coronavirus test positivity rate was more than 10% for the first time since February.

Health officials are recommending for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine and for everyone to continue to practice safe measures to avoid getting sick.