COVID-19, storms cause delays and cancellations at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to our sister station in Dallas, KXAS, flights coming out of DFW are closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:00 p.m. This means that flights headed to and from Tyler Pounds are also delayed or cancelled.

The FAA says that there are several reasons for the delay, including thunderstorms and COVID-19. An NBC 5 viewer said that on his flight to Ft. Lauderdale, the pilot of his plane said the Control Tower was not operating due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson confirmed to KXAS that Dallas Love Field is also experiencing delays.

Many flights are experiencing delays that are expected to continue this afternoon. Customers are encouraged to check their flight's status with their airline. — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 30, 2020

Five times this month personnel tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fort Worth air traffic control center. A Public Affairs Specialist for the FAA said that controllers are standing by until the cleaning is complete, and the ground stop will be lifted when clean-up is done.