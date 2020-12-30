COVID-19, storms cause delays and cancellations at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to our sister station in Dallas, KXAS, flights coming out of DFW are closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:00 p.m. This means that flights headed to and from Tyler Pounds are also delayed or cancelled.
The FAA says that there are several reasons for the delay, including thunderstorms and COVID-19. An NBC 5 viewer said that on his flight to Ft. Lauderdale, the pilot of his plane said the Control Tower was not operating due to COVID-19.
A spokesperson confirmed to KXAS that Dallas Love Field is also experiencing delays.
Five times this month personnel tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fort Worth air traffic control center. A Public Affairs Specialist for the FAA said that controllers are standing by until the cleaning is complete, and the ground stop will be lifted when clean-up is done.