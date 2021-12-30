COVID-19 treatments now offered at some East Texas Walmarts

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas will start offering COVID-19 antiviral medication starting Thursday, with some listed to be available in East Texas.

Select pharmacies will get limited supplies of the medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. Both drugs are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to this website and use the store locator to find their nearest store that is carrying the medication where they can send their electronic prescription. The medications will only be available by curbside pickup or drive-thru pharmacy windows.

East Texas locations include:

Athens – 1405 E. Tyler Street

– 1405 E. Tyler Street Gun Barrel City – 1200 W. Main Street

– 1200 W. Main Street Tyler – 450 S. Southeast Loop 323

– 450 S. Southeast Loop 323 Tyler – 3820 State Highway 64 W.

– 3820 State Highway 64 W. Texarkana – 133 Arkansas Blvd.

According to a release, Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club say they’re ready to expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy.“ This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

ABOUT PAXLOVID

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 and older. It is available for patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and who are at a high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

It is available only through prescription. It was the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill to be taken orally.

For more information about Paxlovid, click here.

ABOUT MOLNUPIRAVIR

Molnupiravir is Merck’s COVID-19 treatment for adults and was given emergency use authorization on Dec. 23, just a day after Pfizer’s pill.

The drug is not authorized for use in patients under the age of 18 because it could affect bone and cartilage growth, according to the FDA. Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or not clinically appropriate.

For more information about Molnupiravir, click here.