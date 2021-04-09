COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers 200 shots in Winona

WINONA, Texas (KETK)- For some East Texans that live in rural areas, it can be difficult to travel to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It can even seem impossible.

On Friday, an outreach program in Winona worked to change this.

Officials with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and city leaders from Winona and Tyler came together to host a vaccination clinic at the New Zion Baptist Church.

“We’re isolated from obviously being in a large city. Communities like this people are all spread out, so if we come together as a community we can help one another,” said Curtis Land, Mayor of Winona.

This is the second time they held a drive- thru clinic.

Today, 200 East Texans received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 got the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Some congregation members got their first dose approximately three weeks ago.

A few community members were hesitant to get the shot, but these events helped ease their worries, according to church leaders.

“Sometimes people think that minorities don’t get the type of health care that other races get, so they’re a little bit hesitant. Overall, I think we’re getting a good show of people taking it,” said S.L. Curry, New Zion Baptist Church pastor.

Curry mentioned, Smith County Commissioner Joann Hampton is the one who first approached him about hosting one of these events for rural residents.

High schoolers from Winona ISD also volunteered and helped with distribution at the clinic.

East Texans can also register for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler that is being held by NET Health.

This will be at Harvey Hall on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To set up an appointment click here.