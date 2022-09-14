TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With flu season approaching band new COVID-19 boosters approved, questions about vaccines are still a hot topic.

The flu vaccine and COVID booster can in fact be taken at the same time. The FDA cleared a bivalent booster last week, which provides broader protection against the original and new strains of the virus.

“Bivalent booster shot that’s basically been reformulated to provide protection from the Omicron strain and we are encouraging people to get those as well,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health.

Since the pandemic, reports show that less people are getting the flu shot.

“That’s not a good idea, because flu is still here and we are headed into flu season,” said David Davis, pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium.

Medical experts say that both vaccines are important and can be administered at the same time. It is the patient’s choice whether or not they want them in the same or different arm.

“You can do them both in one arm. It’s about 50/50. Some people say, ‘No, give me one in each arm.’ Some people say, ‘No, just give them both to me in one arm,'” said David Davis, pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium.

Professionals say there are no specific safety concerns with having both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at once.

The NET Health Immunization Clinic is located at 815 North Broadway Ave. Hours of operation for COVID vaccines are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. All COVID vaccinations are free and no appointment is necessary.

For more details about the COVID vaccine clinic, visit NET Health’s COVID-19 webpage. You can see COVID-19 vaccines available near you through vaccines.gov.

The CDC says seasonal flu activity is low at this time, and you can track it through their FluView page.

According to the CDC, “New booster recommendation for people ages 12 years and older to receive 1 bivalent mRNA booster after completion of a monovalent primary series,” replacing all prior booster recommendations for that age group.