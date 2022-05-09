WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Coyotes are very common in the area. With growing cities and towns, development has encroached on their habitat.

That means more hungry coyotes are coming out of the woods and into neighborhoods looking for food, which could put you and your pets at risk.

“Daisy’s like…she’s my baby and whenever I saw that blood I was absolutely terrified,” said Sierra Strong, Daisy’s owner.

In Bullard, 15-year-old Sierra Strong was walking her boyfriend to his car Wednesday afternoon when she noticed blood under his vehicle.

“I was you know concerned and Daisy was running after something and barking and I look over and see a coyote running,” Strong explained.

Strong jumped into action and went to check on Daisy.

“I could see blood like all over her paws. She was in distress, she was barking, she was upset,” Strong recounted.

Strong and her mother took Daisy to the vet, who cleared her. She still has some superficial wounds but is mostly back to normal.

“I can still tell she is scared. Before she hated car rides, but I mean every time we go in the car she wants to come with us like she doesn’t want to be outside and it really does like it gets to me I feel so.. I feel terrible because I was the one who let her outside and I was really scared for her,” said Strong.

Longview Animal Service Manager Chris Kemper said if you do come within feet of a coyote, it is best to try not to touch or get your phone out and try to get closer to take a picture. This makes the coyote become adapted to humans and more likely to attack.

“We’re in a position where you know we have to learn to live with them and we have to learn how not to come in conflict with them and that can be difficult sometimes but it is absolutely very do able,” said Chris Kemper, Longview Animal Services Manger.

Coyotes are opportunistic, so they tend to adapt to their surroundings easily. It is best to keep food put up, make sure they have no way to live in spaces around your home and keep your yard well lit.

“Often times they can learn when people put trash out, when people put out resources that they may need and this is especially something that happens in the summer times, it’s especially something that happens when we are in drought conditions,” explained Kemper.

Chris Kemper said just because you see a coyote out during the day does not mean they are sick. Right now is pup season and a mother coyote will come out whenever she needs to, to make sure her babies are taken care of.