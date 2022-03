TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Construction will begin on bridges in Smith County. Work will begin on County Road 289 at the Prairie Creek Bridge on Wednesday.

No traffic will be allowed on the road, and drivers should find a detour. The project should be completed by early Summer 2022.

This year, a contractor will also replace bridges on Whittle Street at Mud Creek Tributary and CR 2110 at Kickapoo Creek. Crews will focus on one bridge at a time.