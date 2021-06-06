CR 490 in Rusk County closes after heavy rains damage road

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Commissioner Bennie Whitworth said that County Road 490 will be closed after heavy rains damaged the road.
Whitworth said that they will have crews work on the road and said he hopes to have it reopened on Monday.
Whitworth shared a photo of the road damage around 4:00 p.m.
- 2 arrested in California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old
- Police officer, 14-year-old boy die after drowning during rescue from pond
- Jeff Bezos is going to space
- 6 killed, including 4 children, in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway
- Monday Morning Forecast: Warm with afternoon showers & storms