CR Scrubs celebrates 20th business anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- CR Scrubs held a special celebration on Tuesday in honor of their 20th anniversary of being in business.

The family company has been providing people working in the medical field with the uniforms, shoes and supplies they need.

They opened in August 2001, and the owners are Connie and Richard Mead. This is the reason the store is called CR Scrubs.

Like many businesses in the United States, the pandemic also impacted their sales and it took a toll on their customers.

“There was a physician in the other day talking about an otherwise healthy 45-year-old that he had lost that morning because of COVID. They’re pretty open about talking about the COVID units and how sad it is and how difficult it is,” said Connie.

She also appreciates the professionalism of our health care heroes, during this time.

Connie was a nurse for more than 35 years, and she used her experience to help her business.

She said her family focused on providing comfortable work attire, fabrics and footwear for health professionals.

CR Scrubs offers a wide selection of uniforms for EMTS and even chef wear.

The store is located at The Broadway Center in front of Rose Hill Cemetery.