Craft and Trade Show hosts free event in Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Craft and Trade Show came to Tyler on Saturday and hosted a free event at Bergfeld Park on Saturday.

The event featured live music, food and local vendors. The event was created as an opportunity for small businesses to display their craft.

In addition to the activities there was also a raffle where vendors donated items to be handed out for prizes.

“We’re having a raffle, raffling off tickets for $3, gifts from each vendor, and you can win that gift for $3,” Melva Gordon the events organizer said. “Like a $20 to $25 gift for $3.”

Bergfeld Park constantly holds free events for those who want to attend one be on the lookout on Facebook.

