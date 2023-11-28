JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Craft-Turney Water Supply announced a service outage in the Jacksonville area, saying operators are on site making repairs.

In a public statement, Craft-Turney Water Supply announced that contractors working in the area damaged a water main on County Road 3131 leading to a service outage.

In another statement, Craft-Turney WSC announced that a water main break on FM 347 South has lead to a service outage from the intersection of FM 347 and County Road 1616 and continuing south on FM 347. Operators are on site and making repairs, according to Craft-Turney WSC.