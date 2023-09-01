TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash on Friday at the intersection of S. Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road in Tyler is causing traffic delays in the area.

According to Tyler police, officers responded to the crash around noon, and at this time, all northbound traffic is closed and being diverted east onto Cumberland Road.

“Officers are in the roadway,” officials said. “Please avoid this area if at all possible and take extreme caution if you are in the area.”

Tyler police said further updates will be released once the road is cleared.