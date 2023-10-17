UPDATE: The collision scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing on both Palace Avenue and Front Street.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Palace Avenue and Front Street has traffic down to one south bound lane on Palace Avenue and one west bound lane on Front Street.

Tyler Police and Fire Departments have responded to the crash and are present on the scene. The crash involved a white pickup truck and a black car.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.