ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are continuing to clear the scene of a crash involving two 18-wheelers Thursday morning on US 69 North in Pollok.

According to TxDOT, one southbound lane is closed as of 9 a.m. while crews continue to work the scene. Officials are asking drivers to stay alert and obey traffic control through the area, which is located in the school zone directly in front of Central Elementary School.

Officials with TxDOT initially reported the crash around 4 a.m., and traffic on the road was being redirected through Thigpen Road or turned around.