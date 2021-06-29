Crash involving 3 semis brings I-20 westbound traffic near Hallsville to a standstill

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Hallsville Fire Department is warning drivers about a collision involving three semi-trucks on I-20.

At around noon Tuesday, the HFD posted to their Facebook warning drivers that they will “be on scene for a while.”

The crash is at mile marker 607 westbound and an old rest area is at a standstill.

