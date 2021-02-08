Crash involving three 18-wheelers leads to part of SH 21 being closed in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Three 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on Monday.
This resulted in SH 21 west of Douglass being closed in Nacogdoches County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Drivers should expect delays and should try to reduce their speeds near the wreck.
Crews are responding and trying to get a lane open to traffic.
