HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Several people where transported to local hospitals after a crash happened at FM 968 and FM 2625 near Hallsville around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, according to Hallsville Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Hallsville Fire Department

Christus EMS transported the occupants to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries, officials said.

The Hallsville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.