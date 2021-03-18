Crash report shows trailer was not locked correctly, safety chains broke in Toll 49 fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New information is being uncovered about last week’s fatal crash on Toll 49 involving a lemonade trailer.

According to a crash report, 38-year-old Steven Fredrick Elgin was driving a Freightliner on Toll 49 outside of Tyler. The Freightliner was attached to a trailer.

The report indicates that the Freightliner drove onto a bridge over a creek. In the area of transition at the beginning of the bridge, the food trailer became detached and went into the Northbound lane, striking and killing the driver of a Toyota Tundra.

The driver was 49-year-old Kelly Hall of Tyler, who died at the scene.

The report shows that the trailer hitch had been locked in the open position, allowing it to become separated from the vehicle. The safety chains connecting the two also broke.

After being hit by the trailer, the Toyota Tundra spun in the northbound lane and hit the concrete barrier.

A 2019 Land Rover driven by 42-year-old April Files of Houston was also hit by the trailer, and she was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in stable condition.