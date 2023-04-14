NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Those looking to help their community while enjoying fresh crawfish are in luck on Saturday.

Commercial Bank of Texas and Fredonia Brewery have partnered to host Crawfish for a Cause to benefit Nacogdoches’s pickle ball courts. The fundraiser will be held at Fredonia Brewery at 138 N. Mound St.

The city of Nacogdoches has six multi-use courts at Banita Creek Park, and recently added 12 dedicated pickle ball courts at Maroney Park.

Attendees can purchase crawfish with corn and potatoes by the pound “at the current market price in April,” provided by Fredonia Brewery. There will be other food options available, including red beans and rice by the bowl for $10 and sausage on a stick at $10 per stick, provided by Commercial Bank of Texas.

For more details, you can call the Nacogdoches Community Services Office at 936-559-2935.