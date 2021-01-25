Credit card skimmer found at Marshall gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A device used to steal credit card information was found Monday at a gas pump in Marshall.
The card skimmer was found on pump #1 at Sam’s Food Mart on Victory Drive in Marshall. Police are investigating the situation.
Credit card skimmers are devices added to card readers, usually in gas pumps or ATMs. Once the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer attached, criminals may be given access to personal information of the cardholder.
If paying at the pump, here are some tips to keep you from being a victim of a gas pump scanner:
- Use a pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
- Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID that is a string of numbers and letters
- Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate that the cabinet was opened without store personnel’s knowledge
- The safest bet is to pay inside with cash
- Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements
- If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to check it out