Credit card skimmer found at Marshall gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A device used to steal credit card information was found Monday at a gas pump in Marshall.

The card skimmer was found on pump #1 at Sam’s Food Mart on Victory Drive in Marshall. Police are investigating the situation.

Credit card skimmers are devices added to card readers, usually in gas pumps or ATMs. Once the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer attached, criminals may be given access to personal information of the cardholder.

If paying at the pump, here are some tips to keep you from being a victim of a gas pump scanner: