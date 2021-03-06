PHOTOS: Family rescued from house fire after occupant smells smoke while household was sleeping

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – A family was rescued from a house fire after one of the occupants smelled smoke in Frankston.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday to a home that caught on fire.

According to Frankston Police, everyone in the home got out. Officials say, the fire started in the living room as the occupants were sleeping.

From the photos, a car nearby also caught on fire.

Originally a call went to Henderson County and the fire department was sent to the wrong location. An officer heard the call and found the smoke was able to give proper direction.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.