CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews are working to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that a large grass and woods fire is burning off of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are on the scene.

Another grass and woods fire is burning in the area of County Road 1804 and Earle’s Chapel. Maydelle volunteer fire departments are on the scene as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service, according to officials.

Both fires were attributed to high winds in the area, said authorities.