LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Fire Department is working a structure fire on Wednesday reported at Saltgrass Steak House at 411 E Loop 281, according to LFD.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The restaurant has a false chimney with neon lights and the lights caught on fire. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said firefighters received a call about the incident around 6:40 p.m.

There was not a fire inside the restaurant, but the business was closed for the rest of the night. The fire department also used their ladder truck to reach the chimney on the roof of the restaurant. No one was injured due to the fire.

