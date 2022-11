RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD are working a structure fire in Cross Park off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.

A helicopter is en route to the fire and initial reports indicate one possible burn victim, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The Rusk County Fire Marshal is also responding.

