LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Crews in Longview are currently battling a structure fire near the hospital district, according to a release from the department early Tuesday morning.

The fire is located in the 700 block of 4th St., which is in the immediate vicinity of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center. It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Local police have stopped traffic in both directions due to the fire. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route to work or school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.