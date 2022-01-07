Crews fighting 350-acre fire in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that crews are currently battling a large wildfire in Deep East Texas.

In an update early Friday morning, they released that the fire is an estimated 350 acres, but is about 40% contained. They are referring to it as the Beaver Pond Fire.

The statement also said that fire activity died down Thursday night, which allowed firefighters to make good progress. It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.