TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, crews that are on the scene of a major crash off of Toll 49 east of State Highway 155 in Smith County have confirmed at least one fatality.

Albritton said there is not any further information about the wreck at this time but asked KETK to “advise everybody to avoid that area for at least the next hour or so.”

KETK will update this post when more information is released.