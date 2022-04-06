HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are going to begin cleaning up debris on Wednesday in two East Texas counties after storms and tornadoes barreled through.
Global Emergency Services, Beaumont, and CDR Maguire Emergency Management, Houston, are going to help tidy up the roads through a $3 million project.
Work is starting in Houston and Nacogdoches counties to get trees and debris off of streets.
The clean up will happen at the following roads:
Houston County
SH 21 West: From the Trinity River Bridge to SL 304
FM 3275: Length of the road
FM 1280: From SH 21 West to FM 3151
US 287 North: From SL 304 to 1 mile north
FM 2076: From SL 304 to end of pavement
FM 229: From SL 304 to Little Elkhart Creek
FM 2022: SL 304 to FM 2663
Nacogdoches County
SH 204: Inside the Cushing city limits
FM 225: At reference marker 328 to 330
FM 343: Just east of the intersection of FM 1648
Drivers should look out for any workers near these roads. There will also be delays, so people should take alternate routes. Residents should follow all traffic laws, while crews complete their jobs.