HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are going to begin cleaning up debris on Wednesday in two East Texas counties after storms and tornadoes barreled through.

Global Emergency Services, Beaumont, and CDR Maguire Emergency Management, Houston, are going to help tidy up the roads through a $3 million project.

Work is starting in Houston and Nacogdoches counties to get trees and debris off of streets.

The clean up will happen at the following roads:

Houston County

SH 21 West: From the Trinity River Bridge to SL 304

FM 3275: Length of the road

FM 1280: From SH 21 West to FM 3151

US 287 North: From SL 304 to 1 mile north

FM 2076: From SL 304 to end of pavement

FM 229: From SL 304 to Little Elkhart Creek

FM 2022: SL 304 to FM 2663

Nacogdoches County

SH 204: Inside the Cushing city limits

FM 225: At reference marker 328 to 330

FM 343: Just east of the intersection of FM 1648

Drivers should look out for any workers near these roads. There will also be delays, so people should take alternate routes. Residents should follow all traffic laws, while crews complete their jobs.