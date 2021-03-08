FROM THE SCENE: Crews working fatal Toll 49 accident Monday near Tyler Pounds Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – DPS crews are on the scene of a fatal accident on Toll 49 in Smith County just north of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

According to a preliminary statement, the accident is just south of County Road 46 on the toll highway.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

No details have been released on how many people have been killed or any of the victim’s identities. There has also been no indication of how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51