WINONA, Texas (KETK) – DPS crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck north of Winona in Smith County.

The accident was around 6 a.m. Thursday morning and it is near CR 351.

It is unclear how many people are dead or how many cars were involved.

Drivers near this area are advised to find an alternate route to school and work.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.