SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the area of CR 330 and CR 331 Thursday afternoon, officials said.

As of 4:55 p.m. crews continued to work to put out the fire. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Baron Wedgeworth, it is believed that there was no one in the house at the time of the blaze.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 responded to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.