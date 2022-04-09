LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Many Longview and Kilgore residents have been without internet since Thursday evening, and crews are still in the process of restoring it.

Luckily, the crews have made progress and already restored internet to a portion of residents in the area.

According to Longview and Kilgore Cable TV, internet has been restored to those using AT&T, which is one of the three major carriers in the area that was affected by the outage. They said in a Facebook post that AT&T has completed their repairs and that most modems appear to be back online.

The company recommends that if your internet is still not up, you can power cycle the modem by unplugging it to reset it. If the internet still fails to boot up, email support@cablelynx.com and a tech will be dispatched.

They added that credits to accounts do not need to be requested due to the lengthy outage, though an announcement will be made Monday about the credits.

Other carriers are still working on repairs but Level 3 is expected to be back up soon.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more updates.