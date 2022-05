SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Crews are currently on the scene of a fatal wreck on Toll 49 in Smith County.

A brief statement from DPS said two vehicles were involved in the crash just north of FM 724, which is just north of the West Highway 64 exit near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were killed or injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area, if possible.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Please check back for more information.