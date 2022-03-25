CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The senior pastor of Good Shepherd Baptist Church and the president of Standing With Crocket, Leon Wallace spent his day sitting outside waving as people pass by.

“We are just trying to be a hub here to stand up for Crockett to continue to meet the needs not only now, but also in the next few weeks,” said Wallace.

Money is one of the most important things people need to get back on their feet, but Wallace found a need that was just as pressing.

“I found out yesterday that gas is a big thing because many of these people have been out in the country without electricity or power,” said Wallace. “They have been having to come back and forth so that was an extraordinary need we met [on Thursday] as much as we could with a couple of thousand dollars. We are doing more today.”

The Mayor of Crockett, Ianthia Fishur, was grateful for people like Wallace and the help the city has received.

Even children have been joining in to help and said everyone should get out to support Crockett.

“Get out there and help!” said Crockett resident, Gabriel Angerstein.

Crockett has been on the path to rebuilding and needs have been changing daily.