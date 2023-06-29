CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are investigating the death of a dog that was allegedly dragged behind a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said that a caller reported seeing a dog being dragged behind a vehicle that was heading toward Crockett city limits.

Crockett PD officers made contact with the driver at the Cole Creek apartment complex and attempted to contact emergency veterinary care but the dog died a short time later, according to authorities.

The owner of the dog was questioned and is reportedly cooperating with the investigators. Officials said that once witness interviews are completed the investigation will turned over to a prosecutor for review.

The Crockett Police Department asked that any witnesses contact Detective Kerri Bell.