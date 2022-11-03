EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Crockett ISD announced Thursday students will be released early on Friday at 1 p.m. due to expected severe weather.

According to KETK’s weather outlook, a cold front is set to move through the area late Friday and severe thunderstorms are increasingly likely on Friday after 2 p.m.

Straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph are the main concern with a couple of possible tornadoes possible along the line. KETK’s East Texas Storm Team said this is the first time the area has been under an enhanced risk of severe weather since May.