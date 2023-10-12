CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – One man is in custody and another is wanted after a string of burglaries across three states over the course of several months.

The Crockett Police Department said that on May 31, six chainsaws were stolen from a John Deere dealership and a side glass door was shattered. Using video from a nearby business, officers saw two men driving a Mercedes SUV parked behind the Aaron’s and walked next door where they reportedly burglarized the dealership. Footage allegedly also showed a female passenger inside the SUV.

Working with law enforcement agencies in Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee over the course of several months, Crockett police officers identified the suspects as 27-year-old Christopher James Watson from Stafford and 24-year-old Gary DeWayne Simmons II from Houston. The two men were allegedly involved in similar burglaries across the country.

Crockett officers got warrants for burglary of a building for Watson and Simmons. Watson was served while in a Louisiana jail and Simmons has not been found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Capt. Blake Gates at 936-544-2021 or bgates@crocketttexas.org.