CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Crockett Police Department are looking for information after five different catalytic converter thefts were reported in recent weeks.

Several of the reports came from Toyota trucks, and officials are asking for information on a vehicle they said is suspected in a theft that occurred near Davy Crockett Memorial Park.

“We know the picture is somewhat blurry, but we hope that someone may recognize it or have information about the cases,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crockett Police at 936-544-2862. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by phone at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639TIPS.com. Officials said tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.

Photo courtesy of the Crockett Police Department.