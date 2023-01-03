CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police are looking for information in a case after a pedestrian was struck on Monday and taken to an out-of-town hospital with “serious injuries.”

Officials said that around 6 p.m. officers were dispatched to the scene in the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive. It was determined by police that a man was walking down the road when he was struck by what witnesses described as a gray or silver 2015-2017 Chevrolet truck.

The truck was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene, according to police, and was last seen at the intersection of Spring Street and North Fourth Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and speak with Sgt. Matthew Millican. Anonymous tips can be made with the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

“This case remains under investigation at this time,” officials said.