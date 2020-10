TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Cross Band Cowboy Church partnered with Carter Blood Care to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to those who donated blood.

They held the event Sunday afternoon.

Donors will be able to retrieve their results within one to two weeks.

A total of 15 blood donors showed up and the church was able to collect 13 units of blood. As a total, according to officials at the event, the 13 units will save up to 39 lives.