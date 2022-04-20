HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cross Roads Independent School District will have a vote on two bonds to provide upgraded facilities for the students.

Cross Roads ISD proposed two bonds, a $6 million bond and a $1 million bond.

The $6 million bond will provide the following:

More room and enlarge the band hall for the Growing Band Program

Equipment, shades and a pavilion for the elementary playground

New turf baseball and softball fields at the high school

A new track surface

Field hose for baseball and softball with concessions and restrooms

The $1 million bond will provide new turf football field and lighting.

The new turf football field can be utilized daily for all students and will eliminate the need to build an maintain another practice field. In addition, Cross Roads ISD said this will reduce maintenance costs and water use. Reducing water usage will also help lower the impact on the Community Water System, according to Cross Roads ISD.

“All fields can be utilized for summer programs, little league programs, tournaments, playoffs, etc. which will generate revenue for both the school and the community,” said the school district.

On May 7, the Cross Roads community will be able to vote on a Homestead Exemption increase from $25,000 to $40,000.

“This allows us to do the bond with a lower impact to taxpayers, when passed,” Cross Roads ISD said on the Bond Fact Sheet.

According to Cross Roads ISD, the current tax rate is lower than the 2016 rate.

The Cross Roads community will be able to vote on the following days:

Early Voting Center Locations and Times:

Lakeview Assembly of God Church

700 East Cedar Creek Parkway

Seven Points, TX 75143

Main Early Voting Location

Henderson County Election Center (HCEC)

201 East Larkin Street

Athens, TX 75751

April 25-29th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 30th (HCEC location only) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 1 (HCEC location only) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 2-3rd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day Voting Center Locations on May 7:

Cain Center

915 South Palestine

Athens, TX 75751

Cross Roads ISD Gym

14434 FM 59

Malakoff, TX 75148

Faith Baptist Church

13567 TX-31

Brownsboro, TX 75756

First United Methodist Church

204 St. Hwy 31 West

Chandler, TX 75758



Gun Barrel City Hall

1716 W. Main

Gun Barrel City, TX 75156

Henderson County Election Center

201 East Larkin Street

Athens, Texas 75751

Henderson County Larue Complex

9551 County Road 4719

Larue, TX 75770

Malakoff ISD Learning Center

110 Jackson Street

Malakoff, TX 75148

Payne Springs Fire Department

12650 TX-198

Gun Barrel City, TX 75156