HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cross Roads Independent School District will have a vote on two bonds to provide upgraded facilities for the students.
Cross Roads ISD proposed two bonds, a $6 million bond and a $1 million bond.
The $6 million bond will provide the following:
- More room and enlarge the band hall for the Growing Band Program
- Equipment, shades and a pavilion for the elementary playground
- New turf baseball and softball fields at the high school
- A new track surface
- Field hose for baseball and softball with concessions and restrooms
The $1 million bond will provide new turf football field and lighting.
The new turf football field can be utilized daily for all students and will eliminate the need to build an maintain another practice field. In addition, Cross Roads ISD said this will reduce maintenance costs and water use. Reducing water usage will also help lower the impact on the Community Water System, according to Cross Roads ISD.
“All fields can be utilized for summer programs, little league programs, tournaments, playoffs, etc. which will generate revenue for both the school and the community,” said the school district.
On May 7, the Cross Roads community will be able to vote on a Homestead Exemption increase from $25,000 to $40,000.
“This allows us to do the bond with a lower impact to taxpayers, when passed,” Cross Roads ISD said on the Bond Fact Sheet.
According to Cross Roads ISD, the current tax rate is lower than the 2016 rate.
The Cross Roads community will be able to vote on the following days:
Early Voting Center Locations and Times:
Lakeview Assembly of God Church
700 East Cedar Creek Parkway
Seven Points, TX 75143
Main Early Voting Location
Henderson County Election Center (HCEC)
201 East Larkin Street
Athens, TX 75751
- April 25-29th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 30th (HCEC location only) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- May 1 (HCEC location only) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- May 2-3rd from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day Voting Center Locations on May 7:
Cain Center
915 South Palestine
Athens, TX 75751
Cross Roads ISD Gym
14434 FM 59
Malakoff, TX 75148
Faith Baptist Church
13567 TX-31
Brownsboro, TX 75756
First United Methodist Church
204 St. Hwy 31 West
Chandler, TX 75758
Gun Barrel City Hall
1716 W. Main
Gun Barrel City, TX 75156
Henderson County Election Center
201 East Larkin Street
Athens, Texas 75751
Henderson County Larue Complex
9551 County Road 4719
Larue, TX 75770
Malakoff ISD Learning Center
110 Jackson Street
Malakoff, TX 75148
Payne Springs Fire Department
12650 TX-198
Gun Barrel City, TX 75156