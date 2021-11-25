Culture ETX provides Thanksgiving meals to community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Culture ETX provided free homemade Thanksgiving stew to those having to go without this year.

Lance McWhorter the owner of Culture ETX, said for the holidays, there are no big gatherings for him and his wife.

“I for one I don’t have any family or anything like that. So I just try and make the community my family,” said Culture ETX owner Lance McWhorter.But that’s not stopping him from celebrating the holiday and giving to others.

“Make sure we had meals for people that may be in need or out on the streets or don’t have any family in town or just lonely today. Just I don’t know just wanted to kind of make a happy, inviting place for people to come and hang out and eat some good food, and just feel like they have a place to go today,” said McWhorter.

The men and women who showed up just wanted a warm meal and the company of others. For some, this was a place to get out of the cold

“I wanted to be around some people today my mother is in a nursing home, my brother wasn’t able to come down this year. So I just thought we would come down here.” said chapel hill resident Linda Sadler.

The event started at noon, and despite a slow start the restaurant slowly started to fill. Any leftovers will be donated to a local shelter.

“Just take care of each other, you know don’t kick that ball to the next person or think someone else will do it you know. just take a quick second and do something nice for someone for no reason,” said McWhorter.

Whether they had a big turnout or not Culture ETX is happy they could help bring some joy to the East Texas community. Lance and his wife had one final message to the East Texas community. They say to help each other out, and put a smile on someone’s face this holiday season.