TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The best spellers participated in the first Cumberland Academy Elementary spelling bee on Friday.

Cumberland was the only school that held a spelling bee in the county. The winner will move onto the regional spelling bee and represent Smith County.

Jaxon Chavez earned the top spot, and he thanked his family for helping him practice.

“I honestly did not expect to win at the very least I just expected to put on a good show for my parents, and I ended up winning. I’ve been studying for like a week,” Chavez said.

Aliyyah Arogundade also participated in the contest and said she studied every night.

“My mom helped me if I misspelled a word, and I’m actually kind of grateful for my mom helping me study,” she said.

All students did an outstanding job preparing. Now, Chavez will represent Smith County in Dallas in the spring.