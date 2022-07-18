MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The committee for the 40th annual FireAnt Festival has announced that country singer Curtis Grimes will headline a concert at Memorial City Hall during the event.

Grimes will perform as the main act during the festival on Oct. 8. The show will be opened by Pepper Holt, a local country artist.

A significant East Texas figure, Grimes was born and raised in Gilmer and eventually graduated from East Texas Baptist University, where he often returns to perform or speak during chapel services. According to a Facebook post from the festival, he was “raised on a steady diet of Alan Jackson and George Strait” and “possesses the everyman charm of both influences and a refreshingly mature voice that truly stands out.”

In 2011, he was given the opportunity to appear on “The Voice” and, under direction his coach CeeLo Green, finished as a Top 8 finalist of season one. Now, he has acquired over 50 million digital streams, more than 100,000 albums sold, 15 number one singles on the Texas music charts and a number one song on the national Power Source Christian Country Music Chart.

Following his success on “The Voice,” he began simultaneously releasing new music while performing shows across the country. In 2014, his hit song “Home to Me” was picked up by the salon chain Supercuts and placed in the mainstream spotlight.

This gave him national recognition and put him into his “acting boots” when he starred in a national television commercial. In the same year, he earned the “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Texas Regional Radio Awards.

By 2019, Grimes was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the TCMA Awards Show, hosted by the Texas Country Music Association. He also received an award for “Christian Country Song of the Year.”

In 2020, he took home two more awards from TCMA, including “Christian Country Artist of the Year” and “Country Single of the Year” for “River Road Dream,” a song which he co-wrote with Trent Willmon. He has been nominated again for the TCMA’s “Christian Country Artist of the Year” award, which will be revealed on Nov. 13 this year at Billy Bob’s in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Grimes’ performance at Memorial City Hall during the FireAnt Festival will take place on Oct. 8. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at memorialcityhall.com, but can also be purchased at the box office the night of the show.